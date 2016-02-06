Grandmother arrested after child found wandering street

A Bridgeport grandmother is facing charges after the child she was watching over was found walking in the street Friday following the snowstorm.

Police said 54-year-old Lucitania Mora of Brookside Avenue was responsible for her 2-year-old grandson when a passerby found the child in the middle of the street just before 5 p.m.

The child was put in a cruiser to keep him warm until an ambulance could arrive to take him to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation. Police said he is expected to be okay.

Mora is charged with risk of injury to a minor. Police have not said what Mora was doing when the child wandered off.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified and is investigating as well.

