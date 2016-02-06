Woman drives self to hospital after being shot in face

Bridgeport police said a woman drover herself to the hospital Saturday morning after suffering a gunshot wound to her face.

Police said the victim, identified as 31-year-old Linda Mitchell of Bridgeport, arrived at the Emergency Room of Bridgeport Hospital around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene they found Mitchell's vehicle parked in the hospital garage and located a slug on the seat of her car.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Mitchell's condition is unknown currently.

Anyone with information should contact the Bridgeport Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.