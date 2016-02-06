Eversource crews working through the weekend repairing power lines

Some people in Eastern Connecticut remained without power a day after Winter Storm Barbara dropped several inches of snow across the state.

One of the towns hit hard was Ledyard, where Eversource crews were out Saturday repairing power lines and cutting up trees that fell.

The Bell family, who live on North Glenwoods Rd. in Ledyard, were enjoying the snow Friday until they felt something strange.

"Well first it started with a large rumble. I thought it was my mom shoveling. I'm like dang is she shoveling that loud? And then I look outside and I see a tree laying across the road and I'm like oh no," said Jalen Bell.

Jalen's mom, Emily, took her shovel and ran inside once she heard the crack.

"I screamed to the kids don't go outside cause I was afraid of where the tree was actually landing and then I looked out the window and saw it had took down the power lines and was laying across the street," said Emily Bell.

The tree wiped out power in the area but the Bell's did not lose power.

Eversource crews will be working through Sunday in the towns of Ledyard, Lyme, North Stonington, Preston, Thompson, and Voluntown, according to their website.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



