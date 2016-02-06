More heroin overdoses reported in New London

Another wave of heroin overdoses hit New London over the weekend, showing that the problem appears to be growing.

Since Friday, five people overdosed on Garfield Ave. and Hawthorne Dr. within the city limits. They all survived, according to officials.

They said emergency crews saved three people found unconscious in cars Saturday, including two males outside of Texas Roadhouse and a female outside Crown Chicken.

That brought the total to 10 heroin overdoses, including one fatality since the end of January.

Residents in the area are sick of all the overdoses in the area.

"We're losing some of the most talented people of our generation," said Joseph de la Cruz. He and his wife, Tammy, founded the group "Community Speaks Out," which held a vigil for the heroin victims this past week.

The De la Cruz's have a personal connection to the epidemic. Their 23-year-old son, Joey, is still battling an addiction to pain medicine. His struggles are partly the reason why they helped found the charity.

"What people have to realize is once you've gone over to that side of addiction it's an every day struggle," said Tammy de la Cruz.

All five victims from Friday and Saturday were saved with Narcan and treated at the hospital.

