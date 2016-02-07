Hot Rod Cafe stops by to talk wings for your big game party

Hot Rod Cafe makes its Herb Roasted Wings for us on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

Our friends from Hot Rod Café in New London stopped by the studio Sunday morning to talk wings and give you a last minute recipe you can try for your big game party.

Below you will find the steps to make Herb Roasted Wings, a healthier and delicious take on wings, in your home tonight, enjoy!

Ingredients:

25 chicken wings

1/2 cup of olive oil

1 Tbsp of Season Salt

2 Tbsp of Herbs de Provence

Directions:

Toss wings with seasonings. Let sit in fridge uncovered at least 1 hour, the longer you let them sit the deeper the flavor. Bake in a preheated 350° oven until crispy and internal temp reaches 180°.

For more on Hot Rod Café check out their website here.

