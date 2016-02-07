Southington students make "Super-Subs" for big game during their annual fundraiser

More than 100 of students, parents and volunteers packed into the Southington High School cafeteria. (WFSB)

Members of the Southington High School Marching Band got up early Sunday morning and it isn't for a concert. These musicians traded in their instruments for condiments and becoming chefs for the day.

More than 100 of students, parents and volunteers packed into the Southington High School cafeteria and made more than 2,600 subs for hours. They delivered these sandwiches prior to kickoff.

The sub sale is one of the bands biggest fundraisers. This year, they were able to raise more than $10,000 between sales and donations.

Band members assembled and then delivered subs Sunday, all in time for those who are looking forward to enjoying them during their big game parties. They have been doing it for more 30 years so they've got it down to a science.

"I love the way that they're doing this," Southington freshman DJ Pestillo said. "It's so organized and the way that they transport all of the meats...It's like a huge assembly line."

"There's a lot of parents here today, who actually participated in this fundraiser as students when they were members of the marching band at the high school," Liz Chasse, who is a co-organizer of the event. "And, now, they're back here today with their students kind of continuing on the tradition."

Organizers said the fundraiser wouldn't be possible without the generous contributions of the community and local businesses

