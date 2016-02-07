Monday's snow will impact morning commute

More snow is headed to Connecticut and to help drivers prepare for slippery conditions during their Monday morning commute, Eyewitness News has declared it an Early Warning Weather Day.

Winter storm warnings were issued for New London and Middlesex counties from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday while a warning was issued for Windham County from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Winter storm advisories were issued for New Haven and Fairfield counties from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday while Hartford and Tolland counties have an advisory from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron continues to track a storm in North and South Carolina that is expected to impact Connecticut starting early Monday morning.

“This storm is not going to be a direct hit at all,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the storm starts to get heavier around 7 a.m. He said he expects that the majority of the precipitation will fall away from Connecticut.

“But we are going to be on the fringe of it. And if you remember, just the last storm, Winter Storm Barbara, a little deviation in the track could mean more snow then forecasted a day ago,” Cameron said.

Cameron said even with real punch of the storm likely missing us, the far reaching bands of snowfall could make their way into Connecticut giving most of us 2" to 4".

There is a chance of some isolated pockets of higher amounts, as much as 5" to 6" could be seen in far northeastern part of the state. Meanwhile those in the west along the New York boarder may see only an inch or two, or even less.

“The later you commute, you more you could inconvenienced by snow,” Cameron said.

Winter Storm Watches were posted to our borders in Central Massachusetts and Northern Rhode Island on Sunday morning.

Monday's snowfall isn't the only issue for the week. Snow is also expected Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday, with the chance of several inches of accumulation Wednesday.

Things finally quiet down by Thursday, but just as it dries out the winds kick in bring in some cold air from the northwest. Thursday's high temperatures are only expected to get into the 20's.

