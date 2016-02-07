State police to be on lookout on Super Bowl Sunday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

By The Associated Press
MIDDLETOWN, CT (AP) -

State police in Connecticut are warning they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers before and after this weekend's Super Bowl.

Police say alcohol-fueled festivities can make Super Bowl Sunday one of the most dangerous days of the year on state roads and highways.

Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro is urging people to watch for erratic and impaired drivers.

Connecticut troopers arrested 12 people for driving under the influence on the day of last year's Super Bowl.

Police also issued 122 tickets for speeding and 301 tickets for hazardous moving violations such as distracted driving or following too close.

Police departments all across the state are offering helpful options on how to get home safely after the big game.

