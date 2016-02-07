State police to be on lookout on Super Bowl Sunday

CT State police tweeted "No doubt there will be winners and losers this weekend. Don't make choices that will make you lose. #DontDriveDrunk" (@ct_state_police)

State police in Connecticut are warning they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers before and after this weekend's Super Bowl.

Police say alcohol-fueled festivities can make Super Bowl Sunday one of the most dangerous days of the year on state roads and highways.

9,967 reasons to drive sober....that's the number of people that were killed in alcohol related crashes in 2014. pic.twitter.com/OOgIh2w0yG — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 6, 2016

Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro is urging people to watch for erratic and impaired drivers.

No doubt there will be winners and losers this weekend. Don't make choices that will make you lose. #DontDriveDrunk pic.twitter.com/r1Px1tcCip — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 6, 2016

Connecticut troopers arrested 12 people for driving under the influence on the day of last year's Super Bowl.

Police also issued 122 tickets for speeding and 301 tickets for hazardous moving violations such as distracted driving or following too close.

Police departments all across the state are offering helpful options on how to get home safely after the big game.

A #SB50 victory starts with a game plan. So does a safe Super Bowl party. Use a #DesignatedDriver #DontDriveDrunk pic.twitter.com/RLbZ0ytItk — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 7, 2016

Coming to the Cap City for #SuperBowl -Please consider @Uber , cab or DD. HPD's patrolling for Drunk Drivers tonight pic.twitter.com/jlKRIrf7Vk — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 7, 2016

