Run for Refugees fundraiser held on Sunday (WFSB)

In New Haven, runners were raising money for a cause on Sunday.

The 9th annual IRIS Run for Refugees 5k was held at East Rock Park.

Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, known as IRIS, is a non-profit organization that helps refugees begin their lives in Connecticut.

The organization resettles 200 refugees each year.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.