The snow showers continue this morning!

Connecticut residents once again had to wield shovels on Monday as the second winter storm in four days moved across the state.

On Monday afternoon, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said snow continued to reduce driving visibility in parts of the state, especially in southeastern Connecticut.

However, he said Hartford and New Haven counties were downgraded from a winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory.

Track the remaining snow showers with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Closings and delays began streaming into the newsroom on Sunday. Stay updated with them here.

On Monday evening, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snowfall totals ranged from 0.5 inches of snow to more than 4 inches of snow, in places like Plainfield and Colchester.

As temperatures dropped, the snow became slippery on the roads, causing numerous crashes throughout the state.

Throughout the day, Eversource reported hundreds of outages, however by Monday evening most of those had been fixed.

The winter storm warnings expired by 6:45 p.m. on Monday, however the winter weather advisory is still in place for Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties.

A coastal flood advisory remained in effect for Fairfield and New Haven counties from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Snow will come to an end on Monday night, and the sky should partially clear and the wind will subside, DePrest said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to between 10 and 20 degrees overnight.

Tuesday could bring some snow showers, but DePrest said we should expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the area of 32 degrees.

"There may be a better chance for snow showers on Wednesday as a spoke of energy pivots around the deep trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere," DePrest said.

Colder air will sweep into the state by the end of the week, and frigid temperatures are expected for the upcoming weekend.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text “weather” to 38324 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.