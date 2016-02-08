DOT closely monitoring road conditions

Monday's winter storm is expected wreak havoc on the morning commute.

State transportation officials said they are keeping a close eye on the developing conditions.

The Department of Transportation said the snow appeared to be delayed about an hour from what they first thought.

It said its plow drivers were ready to go, however.

The DOT said it did not pre-treat the roads this time around because they're still clearing from Winter Storm Barbara on Friday.

It said about 487 of its 632 trucks are out on the road. That number could be adjusted as the storm progresses.

Other plow drivers said they barely had time to catch their breath from Winter Storm Barbara on Friday. However, they said they're ready.

While the forecast calls for fewer inches of snow on Monday, the timing was expected to create challenges.

AAA sought to remind drivers to take it slower and leave more distance between them and other vehicles.

"Oh I'm glad I'm staying home, staying in," said Laura Oliver of East Hartford.

State police said they responded to more than 400 crashes during Winter Storm Barbara.

"I said February is going to be a snowy one," said Connie Drake of East Hartford. "We got too lucky with January, so February was going to be very snowy, I knew it was."

Drivers told Eyewitness News that they are not thrilled with the prospect of a second round of snow so soon; but, they'll deal with it.

"[We'll] do our best," said Steve Len of Salem "Hey this is New England what do you want?"

"I'm thinking I want to go to the beach," said Kathy Rota of Colchester. "That's all you can think about really. It's going to come, it's going to come."

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the heaviest was expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

State police said from last Friday to Monday, they handed out 73 tickets to people who failed to completely clear their vehicles of snow and ice.

