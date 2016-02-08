High winds take out utility poles, close road in Plainfield

High winds were blamed for knocking down 2 utility poles on Gallup Street in Plainfield. (Brandon/iWitness photo)

High winds in Plainfield took down power lines and a couple of utility poles.

Police said the wires and poles were down on Gallup Street.

The road was closed, according to police. It is unclear when the road will reopen, police said it depends on the speed of Eversource.

Eversource's power outage map showed 33 Plainfield customers without power as of 10 a.m.

There's no word on injuries.

