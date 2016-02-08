Route 66 closed in East Hampton due to downed wires - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 66 closed in East Hampton due to downed wires

EAST HAMPTON, CT

Route 66 is closed in East Hampton due to downed power lines.

Police said it happened on West High Street near the town garage.

Wind brought down a tree onto some wires in the area and it caused a fire.

There's no word on injuries.

