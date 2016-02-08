Route 66 closed in East Hampton due to downed wires

Route 66 is closed in East Hampton due to downed power lines.
Police said it happened on West High Street near the town garage.
Wind brought down a tree onto some wires in the area and it caused a fire.
There's no word on injuries.
Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.