Woman's body found in West Haven water

Police identified the body of a woman found in the water last week off the coast of West Haven.

They identified her as 35-year-old Lisa Marie Sokoloff of New Britain.

Her body was discovered by residents on Feb. 3 in the surf off the shore of Leonard Street, police said.

Police are continuing their investigation, but said they do not suspect foul play. They also said there was no criminal element associated with this incident.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.