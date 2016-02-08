Fine dining at The Willow’s in Bristol - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Cities and Towns

Fine dining at The Willow’s in Bristol

Better CT checks out the fine dinning at the Willow’s Restaurant. (WFSB) Better CT checks out the fine dinning at the Willow’s Restaurant. (WFSB)

Located in Bristol, The Willow’s Restaurant is an award winning restaurant that’s getting rave reviews from the New York Times.  To check out their menu that includes dishes with fresh and local ingredients, visit willowsbristol.com or look them up on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thewillowsrestaurant.

