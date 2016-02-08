Eastern CT hit hard by Monday's winter storm

The conditions as seen along I-95 in Waterford around 8:50 a.m. (WFSB photo)

Most drivers took it easy as snow in eastern Connecticut from long-duration snow storm moved into the state.

Snow was coming down at a pretty good clip along I-95 in Waterford as the storm moved westward on Monday morning.

Road conditions deteriorated as expected, and flooding also become a concern.

The water at Soundview Beach in Old Lyme was seen inching closer to homes in the area on Monday morning.

"Right now, the water's pretty high," said Theresa Russo, who lives near the water.

The storm that's expected to dump half a foot of snow in parts of southeastern Connecticut could also be responsible for flooding on Pond Road.

The high tide is leading to some flooding on Pond Rd. in Old Lyme. Video coming at noon. #weatheron3 pic.twitter.com/w6xtFs3O9x — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) February 8, 2016

Oil deliveries trucked through it, avoiding the pitfalls of the deceiving depth of waters that locals know all too well.

"You can't tell unless you know the area and know how the road goes, you can stay away from it, but you can definitely drive into something you don't know is there," said Pete Jacobson, of Old Lyme.

Russo said what she's seeing during this storm is typical. That's why many homes are elevated.

"The tide is high right now and if you notice, when the tide gets high, that street gets flooded as well," she explained.

Meanwhile, snow started sticking to roads.

"Absolutely, very, very treacherous," said Keith Gumbinen of North Stonington. "If you don't have four wheel drive, I recommend you stay off the roads, it's too much of a hazard.:

Department of Transportation crews said they were unable to pre-treat roads because they've been continuing to clean up after Winter Storm Barbara on Friday.

Eyewitness News caught up with a driver in Waterford who was heading to Rhode Island.

"It's only been about about an hour, hour and a half and coming in was easy but it's horrible right now," said Dave Duarte, a driver. "A lot of people are going too fast."

WFSB's meteorologists predict that lingering snow showers could last through Wednesday.

