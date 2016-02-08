AAA offers tips before Monday morning commute

With more snow falling in Connecticut on Monday, AAA officials warned that the roads could be an issue during the morning commute.

AAA officials advised drivers to plan ahead before heading out on Monday morning and “adjust driving habits in accordance with conditions.”

“AAA rescued more than a thousand members in the greater Hartford area Friday. Let’s not start the work week the same way we finished,” AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter said in a statement on Sunday.

AAA emergency roadside crews are also expected to see a busy Monday afternoon, especially in the eastern part of the state.

"We are geared up accordingly," Parmenter said.

AAA released the following 5 don’ts for wet weather driving:

1. Don’t continue at the same speed you would be traveling in clear, dry conditions

Snow and ice can dramatically reduce your tires’ traction

Drivers should slow down to regain the traction that is lost due to the weather

2. Do not brake and turn at the same time

Asking your vehicle to do two things at a time makes it more likely that your tires will lose traction

Brake first, then turn, then accelerate.

3. Don’t follow behind other vehicles as closely as you would when driving in clear, dry conditions

Slick roads means your vehicle cannot slow down as quickly.

Increase following distances to a minimum of 5-6 seconds.

Always keep open space to at least one side of your vehicle, in case you need make an emergency lane change maneuver.

4. Don’t use cruise control

Maintain control of your car by maintaining control of all operations

5. Don’t hit the brakes if you start to skid

Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse.

If skidding, continue to look and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

