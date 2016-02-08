AAA offers tips before Monday morning commute

With more snow falling in Connecticut on Monday, AAA officials warned that the roads could be an issue during the morning commute.
AAA officials advised drivers to plan ahead before heading out on Monday morning and “adjust driving habits in accordance with conditions.”
“AAA rescued more than a thousand members in the greater Hartford area Friday. Let’s not start the work week the same way we finished,” AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter said in a statement on Sunday.
AAA emergency roadside crews are also expected to see a busy Monday afternoon, especially in the eastern part of the state.
"We are geared up accordingly," Parmenter said.
AAA released the following 5 don’ts for wet weather driving:
1. Don’t continue at the same speed you would be traveling in clear, dry conditions
2. Do not brake and turn at the same time
3. Don’t follow behind other vehicles as closely as you would when driving in clear, dry conditions
4. Don’t use cruise control
5. Don’t hit the brakes if you start to skid
