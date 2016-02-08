Eating at the Mulb

Mulberry Street in Manchester shows us some simple recipes for the modern family. (WFSB)

If you want some tasty food, head over to Mulberry Street in Manchester. Below are recipes for Roasted Grape and Ricotta Crostin and Bangers and Mash. Check out their website at www.themulb.com to view their menu.

Roasted grape and ricotta crostini

Ingredients

1/2 loaf foccacia or french bread sliced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup roasted grapes (see recipe)

1 cup ricotta

1 tsp fresh thyme minced

1 tsp fresh rosemary minced

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground pepper

Directions

Brush bread with oil. Toast in a 400 degree oven, forr about 10 minutes, turn over and bake another few minutesMake sure that they are not so crispy that they break.

In a bowl mix together, ricotta, thyme, rosemary, parsley, salt and pepper.

Put a heaping spoonful of ricotta on crostini and top with grapes Enjoy!

___________________________

Bangers and Mash

Ingredients

Italian sweet sausage 1 to 2 per person

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large shallots sliced

1/3 cup roasted grapes

1/2 tsp fresh thyme minced

1/2 tsp fresh rosemary minced

1/3 cup white wine

1/2 cup chicken stock

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat a large saute pan on medium high. Make sure pan is hot. Add oil, make sure oil is hot before placing sausage into pan.

Brown sausages on all sides and put on a sheet pan , and into a 350 degree oven, for about 15-20 minutes.

In the saute pan, there should be about 2 tablespoons of oil left, pan shiuld still be hot. On medium high heat add shallots to pan, saute for about 2 minutes, add wine to pan and deglaze, reduce to half, add grapes, thyme, rosemary and chicken stock cook for 2 minutes add butter and salt and pepper to taste.

Remove sausages from pan and to with sauce.

Serve with mashed potatoes and vegetable of your choice

