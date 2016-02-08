Flights canceled at Bradley International Airport - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Flights canceled at Bradley International Airport

Posted: Updated:
Cancellations and delays reported at Bradley Airport. (WFSB file) Cancellations and delays reported at Bradley Airport. (WFSB file)
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -

Several flights at Bradley International Airport were canceled or delayed on Monday morning. 

There was one departure delayed and two departures were canceled as of 11 a.m. Five arrival flights were delayed and  two were canceled at that same time. 

Travelers are being advised to check with the airlines before heading to the airport. 

For more information, click here. 

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.