Person killed after being hit by train in Old Lyme

Person killed after being hit by train in Old Lyme

A person was killed after being struck by a train in Old Lyme on Monday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Buttonball Road around 8:30 a.m.

State police along with local fire departments responded to the emergency call.

Train service was suspended for a few hours, due to the police activity. Service was restored around 11 a.m. 

The person’s death remains under investigation.

