Person killed after being hit by train in Old Lyme

Pedestrian hit by a train in Old Lyme. (WFSB)

A person was killed after being struck by a train in Old Lyme on Monday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Buttonball Road around 8:30 a.m.

State police along with local fire departments responded to the emergency call.

Service New Haven, CT (NHV) to Boston South Station, MA (BOS) has been suspended due to police activity. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) February 8, 2016

Train service was suspended for a few hours, due to the police activity. Service was restored around 11 a.m.

Service has been restored between New Haven, CT (NHV) and Boston South Station, MA (BOS) after police activity. Residual delays expected. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) February 8, 2016

The person’s death remains under investigation.

