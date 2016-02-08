Chimney fire reported in Somers

Route 83 in Somers was closed after a house fire on Monday morning.

Route 83 was closed near Billings Road after the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. The Department of Transportation said the area reopened just after 11 a.m.

Authorities said the incident was a "minor chimney fire."

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

