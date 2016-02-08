Chimney fire reported in Somers - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Chimney fire reported in Somers

House fire closes Route 83 in Somers. (WFSB) House fire closes Route 83 in Somers. (WFSB)
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) -

Route 83 in Somers was closed after a house fire on Monday morning.

Route 83 was closed near Billings Road after the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. The Department of Transportation said the area reopened just after 11 a.m. 

Authorities said the incident was a "minor chimney fire." 

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

