Royal Caribbean cruise ship caught in winter storm

It was a scary night at sea for passengers on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it was caught in a winter storm in the Atlantic.

Passengers on the Anthem of the Seas posted pictures and video to social media throughout the night as the ship endured heavy seas and reported wind gusts of more than 100 mph.

Leanna Petrone sent out several videos and pictures on her Twitter account of some of the damage, which included broken vases and scattered furniture.

Residents reported being told to remain in their staterooms for several hours during the worst of the weather.

No serious injuries were reported, Royal Caribbean officials said.

The Anthem of the Seas is Royal Caribbean's newest ship. It left Cape Liberty, New Jersey, on Saturday, and is making a stop in Port Canaveral before heading to the Bahamas and back to New Jersey on Saturday.

The winter storm is moving its way north and could bring one foot of snow to the New England area.

Royal Caribbean International sent out the following statement Monday morning:

"On Sunday, February 7, while sailing to Port Canaveral, Florida, Anthem of the Seas experienced extreme wind and sea conditions, with wind speeds higher than what was forecasted. In an abundance of caution, the Captain asked all guests to stay in their stateroom until the weather improved. At this time there have not been any serious injuries reported. The ship has sustained some damage to the public areas and guest staterooms, which in no way affect the sea-worthiness of the ship."

