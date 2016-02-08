East Granby schools in 'lock-in mode' following robbery suspect pursuit

State police are helping with a multi-town pursuit following a robbery in Granby.

East Granby schools are a lock-in mode, according school officials.

Officials said no one is allowed in or out of the schools.

The bank that was robbed was The First National Bank of Suffield, according to state police.

Troopers described the suspect as a man who stood 5'10" and was between the ages of 40 and 50. He had a "husky build" and fled in a black Chevy Tahoe.

They asked anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.

