Bus headed to the casino crashes in Madison, sends dozens to hospital

State police said no one suffered life-threatening injuries during a charter bus rollover on Interstate 95 in Madison on Monday afternoon.

Department of Transportation closed the northbound side of the highway between exits 60 and 61 after a bus headed to Mohegan Sun Casino flipped over around 12:30 p.m. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, state police said.

After being closed for several hours, the highway was fully reopened by just before 5 p.m.

Injuries were reported in the bus crash. Madison police said there were 55 people on the bus at the time of the crash. State police said 30 people of those people were able to walk off the bus on their own.

"Once we got on scene there were people already out of bus, didn't know what to do," said Madison Police Sgt. Joe Race.

Those injured in the crash were taken to Yale-New Haven, the Yale-New Haven location in Guilford, Middlesex Hospital, Shoreline Medical Center in Westbrook and the Hospital of St. Raphael's.

Yale-New Haven officials said there were six people in critical condition. Their trauma team was in place and ready to respond, Yale-New Haven Hospital officials added.

At least 10 ambulances were called to the scene, sources told Eyewitness News.

The injuries varied from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

"The first responders did a great job at controlling the situation, controlling the field and identifying sickest of patients," said Dr. Andrew Ulrich, of Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Mohegan Sun officials said other buses from New York were rerouted back to the city until the weather conditions improved.

A school bus was brought in to keep those involved in the crash warm from the elements, state police said. In total, 33 people were taken to Madison Town Campus, which is located near the Madison Police Department. After arriving at the warming center, addition 12 people were taken to the hospital.

The bus is owned by Dahlia Incorporated out of New York.

A statement was issued on Monday by VMC East Coast, which operates the tour bus, saying "VMC East Coast is very saddened that this has happened today. Our main concern right now is the safety and comfort of our passengers. We thank the first responders who are helping everyone who was on the bus today. We pray that all our passengers are okay and will be safely returned to their families soon."

There's no word if the snowy weather played a role in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Accident Reconstruction team.

Drivers can get around the crash by getting off exit 61 to Route 79 and then connecting with Route 1.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a statement, saying "we continue to monitor the situation closely and receive updates in real-time. Public safety is our top priority and our office continues to work with state agencies and emergency management officials to that end. Our thoughts are with those who are injured, and we extend our gratitude to the first responders who are working to protect the safety of all those involved."

Malloy also urged drivers to use caution while traveling on the roads during the storm, and to reduce speed.

