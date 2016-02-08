Jackknifed tractor trailer closes I-91 south in North Haven

A tractor trailer crash has closed part of I-91 south in North Haven.

Department of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 12 and 10 after a tractor trailer jackknifed. Other vehicles have reportedly crashed, along with the tractor trailer.

Connecticut State Police said traffic was being detoured off the highway at exit 12.

Multiple ambulances were reported to the scene however it is unclear what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

According to officials at Yale-New Haven Hospital, 10 to 12 people involved in the crash were expected to be brought to the hospital, however it is unclear the extent of their injuries at this time.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed.

