Tractor trailer crash on I-95 in Milford clears

Traffic delays were reported on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Milford after a tractor-trailer crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported on I-95 near Exit 35 after 2:30 p.m.

There is no word on injuries.

The tractor-trailer was blocking all the lanes on the highway, however traffic was getting by, using the right shoulder.

As of 3:30 p.m. the crash had cleared.

