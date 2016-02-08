Crash causes traffic delays on I-84 west in East Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash causes traffic delays on I-84 west in East Hartford

Multi-car crash reported on I-84 near exit 58 in East Hartford. (CT DOT) Multi-car crash reported on I-84 near exit 58 in East Hartford. (CT DOT)
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Traffic delays were reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84 after a crash on Monday night.

The crash was reported near exit 58 around 4:15 p.m.

There is no word on injuries, but police said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

