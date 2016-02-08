Crash causes traffic delays on I-84 west in East Hartford

Multi-car crash reported on I-84 near exit 58 in East Hartford. (CT DOT)

Traffic delays were reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84 after a crash on Monday night.

The crash was reported near exit 58 around 4:15 p.m.

There is no word on injuries, but police said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

#UPDATE: Convoy of #DOT trucks making way around multi-car crash that's blocking 2 lanes on 84WB on-ramp from I-384. pic.twitter.com/E9YXppuiKt — Nicole Nalepa (@NicoleNalepaTV) February 8, 2016

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

