10 men, 1 teen arrested after police bust cockfighting ring

A group of 10 men and one teenager are in trouble with the law as they are facing animal cruelty charges.

New Britain police busted a cockfighting ring that was allegedly being run inside a basement.

Neighbors said they saw animal control officers, along with multiple police officers and cruisers, at a home on Maple Street on Saturday morning.

Police said they found 26 roosters and two hens, and when they got to the home they heard a lot of cheering. One rooster was found to be seriously hurt.

Cockfighting involves roosters that aggressively fight each other.

Not only did police find the animals in the raid, they also seized more than $7,000 in cash and 80 bags of heroin.

Many neighbors said they would hear roosters early in the morning, but when they started hearing them at night, they got concerned.

The men arrested range in age from 15 to 79 years old.

One man was in court on Monday morning, and he is currently in jail.

The rest will face a judge next week.

