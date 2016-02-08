Presidential hopefuls rally in New Hampshire ahead of primary

The New Hampshire primary is just one day away and the presidential candidates are out taking shots at each other.

Donald Trump was in Londonderry, N.H. on Monday afternoon, and said it was time to get rid of what he calls “stupid leaders.”

Trump said he will not be happy unless he wins the Republican primary in New Hampshire.

Bernie Sanders was in Derry, N.H. on Monday night, at the Pinkerton Academy.

"Wall Street -- its fraud, that's what I am saying. The political power of Wall Street and the billions they spend on contributions," Sanders said.

He is gaining momentum, and many believe he will come out on top in the New Hampshire primary, beating Hillary Clinton.

"Young people are really encouraged by change - and he is also really genuine and honest and that really attracts a lot of people to him," said Brendan Holden, of Fitchburg, MA.

In Iowa, Trump was in his glory at big rally events, but in New Hampshire he is doing more intimate, smaller events and more traditional campaigning.

"I heard Jeb Bush, who is a total lightweight, I heard him say Marco Rubio is a very, very good friend of mine. I said ‘he's not a friend of yours - he's not a friend - he hates him.’ Why does he have to say he's a friend of mine? He just said it on Wolf Blitzer - he said ‘he's a friend of mine’ but he's not - this is political stuff, folks - we got to get out of it,” Trump said.

Trump said his foundation gave a $100,000 check to the Liberty House, which is a shelter for homeless veterans in New Hampshire.

There are still plenty of undecided voters. In fact, a recent poll shows four out of 10 only made their minds up a few days ago.

New Hampshire is the nation's first primary, and a lot can happen between now and November.

