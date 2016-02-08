Man who shot at Connecticut mosque to plead guilty

Ted Hakey Jr. is accused of shooting at a Meriden mosque

A Connecticut man who fired a rifle at a mosque next to his home shortly after the terrorist attacks in Paris is scheduled to plead guilty to a federal hate crime.

A lawyer for Ted Hakey Jr. says his client will plead guilty to damaging religious property Thursday in federal court in Hartford.

Authorities say Hakey shot at Baitul Aman Mosque in Meriden shortly after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. The mosque was empty and no one was hurt when four bullets struck it.

Hakey is free on $400,000 bail. Hakey's lawyers disputed prosecutors' arguments that Hakey was too dangerous to be released on bail.

Sentencing hasn't been set. The crime carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

