As Monday's snow winds down, crews continue to clean up

In Connecticut, road crews and plows have been dealing with the second round of snow in three days.

In most areas the accumulation wasn't close to Friday’s Winter Storm Barbara, however in Old Saybrook, the amount of snow and the timing on Monday has made extra work for clean-up crews.

The Winthrop Construction group was making its second pass in the last 6 hours through the parking lot at the Old Saybrook train station on Monday evening.

The crews have seen an awful lot of parking spaces in the last few days.

“Yeah we've been pretty much been going since the last storm last Friday. We been hauling snow out of the train station and everything,” said Robbie Lanouette of Winthrop Construction.

Lanouette and his colleagues were giving it the old go-around again, and with significantly fewer cars in the lot, they can do a more complete job and get things prepared for the Tuesday morning train rush.

“We've already gone through already. We just try and keep up with it during the day and then clean it up at night,” Lanouette said.

While the work in the lot continues, other local plows were making pit stops to refuel for their next stops around town.

“The days are long, running 13 to 14 hours at a time, but the right attitude can make all the difference,” said Pat Toolan, of Toolan Construction.

The crew figured they would finish at around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

