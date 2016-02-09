Snow showers could make for tricky morning commute

A brief but heavy snow could impact the Wednesday morning commute and be followed by a blast of arctic air.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest is tracking some more winter weather moving toward the state.

As a result, Tuesday was declared an Early Warning Weather Day.

"The threat of snow showers or even a few periods of snow will be with us a good part of the day," DePrest said.

Snow showers are expected to develop later Tuesday night, making for a potentially tricky morning commute.

Temperatures overnight will stay in the 20s, with some areas seeing some upper teens.

On Wednesday, snow showers could produce a burst of moderate to heavy snow, and snowfall accumulations will not be evenly distributed.

"Instead, accumulations will be more random. Some towns could get as little as a coating of snow, while other towns get several inches, perhaps 2 to 5 inches," DePrest said.

Even though snow is expected, DePrest said some of the state could see sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-30s.

As colder air sweeps into the state, more flurries or snow showers are possible on Thursday.

"Highs Thursday afternoon will likely range from 25-30 degrees. Winds will likely gust to 30+ mph during the afternoon and evening," DePrest said.

Friday will be partly sunny and cold, with highs in the 20s.

An extremely cold weekend is on tap, bringing dangerous wind chills.

"This weekend we will have to deal with the harshest weather of the winter season. It will rival the coldest weather we had at any time last winter," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be well below zero on Saturday night, after highs only in the teens during the day.

