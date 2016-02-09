Tough 72 hours for plow drivers along the shoreline

Monday night was a busy one for road crews around the state.

They had to clean up after two winter storms over the course of three days.

Though Monday's storm was not as bad as Winter Storm Barbara on Friday, neighbors who live along the shoreline said it's been a tiring 72 hours.

Plow drivers said they haven't had much of a break.

Monday, they made their way around roads and through train stations in towns like Old Saybrook.

They were out again on Tuesday morning.

"[We] go out and do a little pre-treat in the morning," said Pat Toolan, Toolan Construction. "Any [snow] [Tuesday night], we just got loaded up and we will put it down."

Meteorologist Scot Haney called for the potential of more snow Tuesday and Wednesday, but any snow showers would be scattered.

Even with 15 hours days, some drivers said they don't mind it at all, especially with the mild December.

"I think it's a blessing more than anything," said Robbie Lanouette, Winthrop Construction. "This white stuff is like money falling, ya know."

Drivers out on the roads on Tuesday were urged to take it slow as some slick spots remained.

Keep an eye on the traffic situation on the WFSB traffic page here.

