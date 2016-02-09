Nation's first primary kicks off in New Hampshire

The country's first primary got underway in New Hampshire Tuesday.

Voting began Tuesday morning and will last through the day as the presidential candidates look for momentum in campaign 2016.

The first victory of the primary went to Republican John Kasich, who snagged a win in the small town of Dixville Notch.

Democrat Bernie Sanders earned a win there as well. It came after a speech he made at a private school during which he spread his message about corporate greed.

"Wall Street, it's fraud," Sanders said. "That's what I am saying. The political power of Wall Street and the billions they spend on contributions."

Polls show Sanders as the front runner over Hillary Clinton. They have him leading among women.

Clinton's message late Monday was a simple one.

"I have a message to all undecided voters, please vote with your head and your heart," she said.

Clinton narrowly defeated Sanders in Iowa, but polls show she's trailing Sanders in New Hampshire.

Republican front runner Donald Trump also urged voters to get out and cast their primary ballots.

"You got to get out to vote," he told supporters.

Marco Rubio, also a Republican, has been taking criticism for repeating the same line at the same event on Monday, just moments apart.

"Jeanette and I are raising our four children in the 21st century," he said. "In the 21st century, it’s becoming harder than ever to instill in your children.”

Rubio was scheduled at a number of places on Tuesday.

"I'm feeling great, I'm feeling fantastic. Really good today," he said.

After coming in third in Iowa, Rubio was counting on a number 2 spot in New Hampshire, and he is already thinking about South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Jeb Bush was hoping time spent in the Granite State will pay off, but he too is already thinking about the rest of the country.

"We've got a great organization in Nevada as well. This is a long process and a lot of things can happen in a very volatile year," Bush said.

Voting continues until 7 p.m.

As soon as the winners are announced Tuesday night, the candidates will all head south to run in other primaries.

Ted Cruz, who was not expecting to do well in New Hampshire left on Monday for South Carolina.

