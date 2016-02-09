'Face' arrested for leaving jacket filled with cocaine at Killingly bar

A man whom state police said went by the alias "Face" was arrested on drug charges after his jacket was found to have cocaine meant be sold.

Jude Abellard, 41, was taken into custody on Monday at an apartment on Prospect Avenue in Danielson.

Troopers said on Nov. 30, 2015, they conducted a routine bar check at The Sports Page Bar on Central Street in Killingly.

There, they said they found a leather jacket that had 20 grams of packaged crack cocaine that appeared ready for sale.

Troopers determined that the jacket belonged to Abellard and applied for an arrest warrant.

After it was granted, state police went to the Prospect Avenue apartment on Monday to arrest the suspect.

Abellard was found, along with 72 baggies of prepackaged crack cocaine, according to troopers. They said the drugs weighed about 42 grams and had a street value of about $4,200.

For the incident at the bar, Abellard was charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell and held on a $50,000 bond.

He was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell and operating a drug factory for what was found at the apartment. He was held on a $75,000 bond for those charges.

Abellard is due in Danielson Superior Court on Tuesday for both cases.

