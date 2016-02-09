CT state trooper killed in TX hunting accident

A Connecticut state police trooper was killed in a hunting accident over the weekend.

State police said Trooper First Class Stephen Davis of Hebron unexpectedly died in Texas Saturday.

Investigators in the Maverick County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the Cinco Ranch for a shooting. They said they found Davis laying in brush face up and unresponsive.

He had an apparent wound to the left side of his torso.

They said contact was made with Alvin Chase of Maine who told them that he shot at a wild hog and accidentally struck Davis.

Chase told investigators that he approached Davis and noticed him on his hands and knees on the ground.

Connecticut state police said Davis, a 27-year veteran of the state police, most recently served at Troop C in Tolland.

"He was a DARE Officer, teaching kids the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. He worked with the Explorer Post," said State Police Trooper Kelly Grant.

Fellow troopers called him distinguished and well-liked.

"TFC Davis was truly passionate about being a Trooper and his attention to detail was superb," said Lt. Scott Smith, commanding officer of Troop C. "Stephen was a true professional and a well-respected member of this department.”

Dora Schiro, commissioner of the Department of Energy Services and Public Protection called Davis' death a loss for the agency.

“TFC Davis swore to serve and protect the public and he did so as a true professional, earning the respect of his peers," she said.

Davis was also a dare officer in Tolland.

"Trooper Davis was a well-respected, admired, and loved member of our school community," said Walter Willet, superintendent of schools. "Over the years, Trooper Davis worked in our DARE [Drug Awareness and Prevention Program] and like his service as a Trooper, he made a difference in people’s lives. The children of Tolland are better prepared to function in this world because of the contributions of Trooper Davis. His legacy in the Tolland Public Schools is a healthier and happier tomorrow for our children, and we will never be able to thank him enough for it."

