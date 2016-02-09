School bus involved in minor crash in Tolland

A small car collided with the rear tire of a school bus in Tolland on Tuesday morning, school officials confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of Buff Cap Road and Donna Mae Lane around 8:30 a.m.

Tolland superintendent Walter Willett called the crash a minor fender-bender.

He said it appeared that while the bus was making a turn, the car slid into it.

Authorities said there were students on the bus at the time of the crash. There were no reported injuries.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is responding to Buff Cap Rd & Donna Mae Lane car vs school bus. Bus is occupied reported no injuries. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 9, 2016

Everyone involved pulled over and remained at the scene.

The children were transported to their schools on another bus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

