Casino-bound bus driver tried to merge across snowy lanes before crash

A bus headed to the casino crashed in Madison on Monday, sending dozens to area hospitals (WFSB)

State police said a driver behind the wheel of a casino-bound bus that crashed in Madison lost control while merging across snow-covered lanes.

Troopers said happened along Interstate-95 north on Monday.

The driver was identified as Keyi Zhang, 63, of New York, who told investigators he was merging from the left lane into the right when he lost control.

The Dahlia Group bus company was bringing 55 passengers to the Mohegan Sun Casino from Flushing, NY when the bus rolled over.

"As the force is really great, as that bus rolls and turns, people are thrown against things," Dr Andrew Ulrich with Yale-New Haven Hospital said. "That force can lead to a lot of injuries on the outside, broke bones. But also internally where organs take a lot of that force, ruptured organs, tears of major vessels, those kinds of things."

Troopers said 36 patients needed help.

Yale-New Haven Hospital officials said they tended to 22 of them.

"The first 24 hours after major injuries is really a critical time to see how they're going to do," Ulrich said.

Sixteen were sent to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Out of those, four remained in critical condition and one non-critical remained hospitalized. Eleven were discharged.

"There were a lot of bruises, some broken bones, some of the patients with more serious injuries really had a lot of the force, ended up with some serious internal injuries," said Ulrich, who was the emergency room doctor at Boston Medical Center in 2013 and coordinated the care of 28 patients just moments after the Boston Marathon bombings.

In addition, six patients were transferred to York Street from Middlesex. Out of the six, three were critical and admitted to the hospital and three were non-critical, but still admitted.

The Yale-New Haven Shoreline Medical Center received four patients, all non-critical. Two were discharged.

The Yale-New Haven St. Raphael campus received 1 patient.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to state police.

"They're getting great care," Ulrich said. "They received whatever urgent treatment last night, whether in the operating room or intensive care unit and now for the next day or so, close monitoring to see how they respond."

Troopers said there were 55 people on the bus in total.

The crash happened between exits 60 and 61 around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The bus was headed to the Mohegan Sun Casino. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

