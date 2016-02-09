Light and fluffy catfish - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Better Food

Light and fluffy catfish

Posted: Updated:

If you’re planning an elegant dinner or casual lunch, Lise Jaeger of Chef for Hire can help.  Today, she prepares light and fluffy catfish.  Go to ctchefforhire.com to contact Lise if you need a chef for your next event.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.  