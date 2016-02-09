Middle school in South Windsor evacuated due to propane leak

A propane leak forced the evacuation of a middle school in South Windsor.

Police said on Tuesday around 10 a.m., the Timothy Edwards Middle School was evacuated because of an odor.

The school is located on Arnold Way.

Superintendent Kate Carter called it a precautionary measure.

First responders eventually determined that it was safe for students to return to the building.

Carter responded to parents who became alarmed by media reports about the evacuation.

"The safety of our students followed by thoughtful and factual information for parents will always be the order in which we respond," she said in a statement.

Students were evacuated for just over 20 minutes.

The source of the odor was not revealed.

