Customer throws alligator through drive-thru

It's all fun and games until someone tosses an alligator through the drive-thru window.

Let's just say the folks at Wendy's and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were not amused.

A South Florida man was taken into custody after he was accused of placing an order at the fast-food restaurant in Royal Palm Beach, taking his drink and then pitching in a three-and-a-half foot gator when the server turned around.

"He's a prankster," his mom Linda James told CNN affiliate WPTV. "He does stuff like this because he thinks it's funny."

It's not so funny now.

Joshua James, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession and transportation of an alligator. The incident happened in October, but he wasn't arrested until this week.

"I don't even get that," his mom said. "Just a stupid prank that he did that's now turning into this. Stupid."

Yes, but at least he'll have a tale (or is that tail?) to tell his kids.

