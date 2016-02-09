Hawk trapped inside East Hampton Stop & Shop

A hawk was found in the Stop & Shop in East Hampton. (WFSB)

State officials are trying to get a hawk out of a grocery store in East Hampton.

A hawk was found perched on a skylight about 30 feet high in the Stop & Shop located on High Street on Monday. Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection crews are working to get the hawk out safely.

DEEP officials said they tried "to coax the bird to fly out open doors," however, those attempts "were not successful."

On Tuesday, the EnCon police were called to the Stop & Shop and tried "to encourage the hawk to leave the store."

DEEP staff have asked falconers to go to Stop and Shop on Tuesday night since the bird remains in the store.

A Place called Hope is a nonprofit that helps birds and other wildlife. The organization posted about the situation on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

“This is a delicate situation due to the public scenario, the food, the size of the building and height of the ceilings, and the fact that the bird is uninjured and fully flighted. Since none of us rescuers can fly, a live trap set up after hours is the only ideal method. Chasing the bird will be a challenge in a store that size,” the post read.

A Place Called Hope explained that after a few days, the hawk could be able to be trapped or grabbed.

“We are concerned for the Hawks safety, but human safety is also a factor here. Please let DEEP do their jobs and stop spreading rumors,” A Place called Hope posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.