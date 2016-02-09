Police search for East Granby armed robbery suspect

State police are searching for the man responsible for an armed robbery at a bank in East Granby on Monday morning.

An unidentified man entered the First National Bank of Suffield, which is located on Turkey Hills Road, around 10:45 a.m. Police said the man, who was armed with a knife, demanded money from the bank employee.

The suspect, who was wearing glasses and dark clothing, fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect got into a black Chevy Tahoe before leaving the area.

During the search for suspect, East Granby schools were placed in lock-in mode, according school officials. Officials said no one was allowed in or out of the schools.

Police said they searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

State Police Central District Major Crime Detectives are investigating the Armed Bank Robbery. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call state police at 860-534-1000 or text TIP711 with the information to 236748. Police said all tips would be kept confidential.

