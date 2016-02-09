Governor pushes for plan to cut down on DMV wait times

The governor wants to streamline the services at the DMV. (WFSB file photo)

The governor is pushing for legislation to cut down on wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Connecticut.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said House Bill 5055 will “streamline services for customers” at the DMV.

"We know that the way government does business in this new economic reality must change, that the customer - our neighbors and residents - must come first,” Malloy said in a release on Tuesday.

After one year in the position, the Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Andres Ayala Jr. has submitted his resignation.

Ayala’s resignation came after a year full of issues with the DMV, including a massive computer system glitch that caused long lines for customers and technical issues involving drivers’ vehicle registrations. Some towns are now dealing incorrect information on tax lists, causing drivers to get the wrong bill.

Malloy said the “long wait times” at the DMV are “simply unacceptable.”

“And that's why we're outlining commonsense proposals to lower them,” Malloy said.

The legislation has three parts and are the following:

Allows the state to enter into contracts with private contractors, such as AAA, to provide vehicle registration services

Postpones the issuance of vessel titles until Dec. 31, 2018

Eliminates the ban on registering vehicles that have delinquent property taxes and parking tickets.

The governor said AAA can only provide non-commercial driver's license services.

Malloy said postponing of the issuance of vessel titles “will free up more backroom staff resources to address the immediate issue of reducing wait times in branches, as well as limit additional traffic in the immediate future within DMV branch offices.”

By removing the ban on registering vehicles that have delinquent property taxes and parking tickets, the governor said "it is expected that the number of customers having to make duplicative trips to branch offices will be minimized, and as such, contribute to reduced wait times and an enhanced customer experience."

"This enhanced flexibility best serves the customer, allows private contractors to conduct most routine motor vehicle transactions, and most importantly, decreases wait times at the DMV. Connecticut state government needs to be flexible and find ways to improve customer service in a cost-effective manner, and with this series of proposals, we're doing just that," Malloy said.

House Bill 5055 is currently pending in the Transportation Committee.

"The DMV is going through a massive shift that should have happened decades ago. Transitions in an agency of this size and importance are always difficult and always see challenges - that's probably why no one took on these massive issues before our administration,” Malloy said.

Malloy said he hopes that both parties can come together on this proposal.

“It's clearly our hope that Republicans and Democrats can come together and agree to lower the wait times."

In a statement, the DMV said "The Governor has put forth commonsense proposals to reduce wait times in our offices and the DMV supports them. We know that 66 percent of all compliance issues among customers are due to delinquent taxes or small-dollar, unpaid parking tickets that customers may not even be aware of. Currently, many customers come to our offices and stand in line only to be told to go back to their municipality. This wastes our customers’ time, that of our staff, and that of other customers in line. They don’t need a run-around."

The statement continued to say "If we want to reduce wait times, and if we want to respond more efficiently and quickly to the needs of our fellow residents then we must focus on our core mission and services – providing identity-related licenses, registering vehicles, maintaining driver records and promoting public safety. The Governor’s proposals will help make the customer experience for DMV services much easier and simpler while also saving customers’ time at a DMV office."

