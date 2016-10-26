Controversial cleaning service pops up in Bristol

Maids dressed in clad outfits will clean your house if you're willing to pay for it (Model Maid)

If you’re willing to shell out the money, women in scantily clad outfits will come over and clean your house.

Josh Daily is the brains behind My Model Maid, a Bristol-based cleaning service that sends maids dressed in clad outfits to clients’ homes.

“I think a lot of great inventions come with simple thoughts, like you know what this makes sense, why does this not exist,” Dailey said.

Dailey said his models make $35 per hour, and there are plenty of rules, like no explicit nudity is permitted, married men can’t sign up, and all of the women wear bracelets for security purposes. If they find themselves in a bad situation, they can push a button to call for help.

“So far the French maid's been pretty solid, the cheerleaders (outfit) has been fun,” Dailey said.

But not everyone believes the business is all in good, clean fun.

“It's demeaning to women, period,” said Sandi Jean, of Bristol.

“I realize it's not for everyone,” Dailey said.

Tiffany Clapper said she has no problems with the business, but her support only goes so far. She said she wouldn’t let her boyfriend or husband use the service.

Apparently plenty of people have been signing up though. Dailey said all 12 of his models are booked solid and he needs to hire more women.

The business is registered with the Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce.

