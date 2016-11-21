Meriden dentist to face a judge for sexually assaulting patients

A dentist who practices in Meriden is scheduled to make a court appearance on sex assault charges.

Court records show that 51-year-old Jeffrey Krahling is set to face a judge in Meriden Superior Court Monday.

According to police, Krahling sexually assaulted patients while they were undergoing procedures at his office on Curtis Street.

He was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault on Oct. 28.

He faces similar charges for incidents on Sept. 2 and Sept 22.

Three female patients accused Krahling of rubbing up against them with his clothed genitals, police said. One said he did it to her head.

Eyewitness News learned that Krahling also has out-of-state convictions. Court records show he also faced an "assault with intent to murder" charge in Maryland back in 1993, but the case was closed.

Krahling's attorney said that the dentist voluntarily suspended his practice, but it's unknown if that happened before or after the most recent arrest.

The attorney also said the touching was the result of a lot of maneuvering during the procedures.

Krahling maintains his innocence.

