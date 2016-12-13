12.30.16 Spicy Shrimp Deviled Eggs

Spicy Shrimp Deviled Eggs

From Paul and Olivia Formica at Flanders Fish Market and Restaurant

Ingredients:

12 26/30 ct shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 T cappy's blackening seasoning

2 oz olive oil

6 hard boiled eggs

2 T mayonnaise

1 T of prepared mustard

3 shakes of tabasco

2 T fresh horseradish

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika and scallion for garnish

Instructions:

1. In saute pan, heat olive oil over medium heat, add shrimp and blackening seasoning. Cook shrimp until gray translucency is completely gone. Cool and reserve.

2. Slice eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks. Set whites aside.

3. Mash yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, tabasco, and horseradish. Season to taste.

4. Stuff or pipe egg yolk mixture into egg whites

5. Top each with one cold shrimp, pinch of scallions and dust with paprika.

6. Enjoy!