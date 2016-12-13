12.30.16 Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Maple Mustard and Rosemary Glaze

Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Maple Mustard and Rosemary Glaze

From Paul and Olivia Formica at Flanders Fish Market and Restaurant

Ingredients:

12 large sea scallops, dry

6 slices of bacon, cut in half

12 toothpicks

Glaze:

4 oz Dijon mustard

2 T mustard seed

1 sprig rosemary, chopped finely

4 oz maple syrup

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 475 degrees

2. Wrap each scallop with one slice of bacon, and hold bacon together with toothpicks.

3. Place in oven until bacon is crisp.

4. While scallops are cooking, in small mixing bowl combine all four ingredients and whisk until combined.

5. With about four minutes left of cooking time, top scallops with glaze and finish baking.

6. Enjoy!