Dom the dog seeks home for the holidays after years in Wallingford shelter

He'll be home for Christmas, if Wallingford Animal Control has anything to say about it.

Officials issued an online plea to the community last week looking to find Domino the pit bull mix a home.

"He doesn't deserve one more day in a shelter!" animal control posted to its Facebook page. "We'd love to see him in a home for Christmas with a family who adores him."

Dom has been in the shelter for almost three years. He arrived in March of 2014 at less than a year old.

"This will be his third Christmas here. We wanted to get him a home long before now," Wallingford Animal Control Officer Katie Ehlers said. "But, Christmas is a time when you pull at people's heartstrings and we're hoping the push now will get him a good home."

His nails are trimmed, he's neutered and he has a new collar.

The only downside, according to employees, is that Dom is not good with other pups. At least, that they know of. They attributed that to his lengthy amount of time in the shelter.

"He's a bully bread and he does not show well in the kennel, so we encourage people to meet him outside of his cage," Ehlers said. "He's a much different dog."

Folks at the shelter said Domino would work best with a family that doesn't have any other children or small pets. They added people can some down to the shelter to see him outside running around.

"People when they usually come into the shelter, they just want to walk down the aisle and look at all the dogs," Ehlers said. "And because he jumps around like a maniac, nobody wants to take him out."

Ehlers said they've had a few inquiries, but no follow ups to come to the shelter and interact with him. There's a lengthy application process, references, and even an on site visit, to make sure it's a fit.

To help, the adoption fee is being covered and a local restaurant is even offering a $100 gift card to anyone who finds Domino a home.

"He really is a very sweet boy, with us. We can take him outside, hangs out on the picnic table, he just wants to chill out with you," Ehlers said. "He'd be an excellent dog for a bachelor, young couple that just wants a buddy."

Anyone interested in taking a look at or adopting Dom can call the shelter at 203-294-2180.

The shelter itself is located at 5 Pent Rd. in Wallingford. It's open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information can also be found on its website here.

