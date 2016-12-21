Rain, snow showers could dampen tomorrow, holiday weekend

A cold front could stir up some rain and wet snow showers on Thursday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the front will move through during the morning and bring some of that precipitation around that time.

"A disturbance passes through the state with a few rain and wet snow showers during the first half of the day tomorrow," Dixon said.

Dixon said the amount of rain and snow the state sees will not be a lot.

"The snow shouldn’t amount to more than an inch, as it will be scattered and fairly light," Dixon said.

Sunshine will by Thursday afternoon and temperatures will reach 40s.

"Additionally, a brisk northwesterly breeze will develop as the day progresses (there may be gusts to near 30 mph before the day is over)," Dixon said.

Friday looks weather-free and "likely reach at least the lower 40s."

"We end the week on a great note with lots of sunshine. The wind will become more westerly and we could still have gusts to between 20 and 30 mph," Dixon said.

Another cold front could bring some wet weather for Christmas Eve.

"There are big changes to the first half of the weekend, since yesterday. What was once going to be a dry day, now appears rather unsettled as a storm system will move through Connecticut," Dixon said.

There could be snow or a mix during Saturday morning before it turns to rain.

"It all ends Saturday evening," Dixon said.

Christmas Day, Sunday, looks dry.

"The system from Saturday moves offshore while high pressure builds into Eastern Canada. Due to this, Sunday will be dry and bright," Dixon said.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

